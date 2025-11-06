Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Trading Up 5% – Time to Buy?

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.50 and last traded at GBX 2.31. Approximately 1,648,436 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 655,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.20.
Hydrogen Utopia International Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.32 million, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.37.
Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Hydrogen Utopia International
Hydrogen Utopia International (HUI) is a company pioneering the responsible, sustainable remediation of non-recyclable waste plastics into clean fuel hydrogen using unique proprietary technology. HUI is addressing the major environmental threat posed by waste plastic whilst providing alternative energy sources with significantly lower carbon emissions than existing processes with a view to achieving net zero climate impact.
