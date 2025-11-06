Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07, Zacks reports. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $10.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 million.
NASDAQ OXSQ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.89. 503,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,275. Oxford Square Capital has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $147.10 million, a PE ratio of -94.25 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2.19.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 22.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,050.00%.
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Oxford Square Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.
