Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07, Zacks reports. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $10.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 million.

NASDAQ OXSQ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.89. 503,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,275. Oxford Square Capital has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $147.10 million, a PE ratio of -94.25 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 22.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,050.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 52,857 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 468,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 20,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Oxford Square Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

