InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Trading 14.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

InZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:IZN – Get Free Report) shares rose 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 511,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 302% from the average daily volume of 127,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

InZinc Mining Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.82.

InZinc Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, and indium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Indy project comprising an area of 19,000 hectares located in Central British Colombia; and the West Desert Property located in Utah, the United States.

Further Reading

