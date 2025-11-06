Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.74 and last traded at $30.6090, with a volume of 46131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.38.

VTMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research raised Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,528.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.71 and a 200 day moving average of $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.21). Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were issued a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 14th. This is an increase from Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 78.0%. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta’s dividend payout ratio is 850.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTMX. ABC Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 252.0% in the second quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 199,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 142,660 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 6.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 321,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 19,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 38.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. 6.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

