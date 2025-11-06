Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.980-6.080 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Solventum Stock Performance
Shares of Solventum stock traded down $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $66.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,788,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,147. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.48. Solventum has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.
Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Solventum had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Solventum will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOLV
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Solventum in the second quarter valued at $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Solventum during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Solventum in the first quarter worth about $239,000.
About Solventum
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Solventum
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Cisco’s Turning Point? The Market’s Most Overlooked AI Play
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- Upwork’s Stock Soars on Q3 Blowout and a New AI Blueprint
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- The Metals Market Is Heating Up—4 Stocks Poised to Shine
Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.