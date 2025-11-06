Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.980-6.080 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Solventum stock traded down $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $66.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,788,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,147. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.48. Solventum has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Solventum had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Solventum will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SOLV shares. Morgan Stanley raised Solventum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Solventum from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Solventum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Solventum in the second quarter valued at $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Solventum during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Solventum in the first quarter worth about $239,000.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

