Jennifer Wuamett Sells 8,372 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 8,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total value of $1,733,087.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,416.75. The trade was a 30.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.9%
NXPI traded down $3.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $206.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,001,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,812. The stock has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.29. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a twelve month low of $148.09 and a twelve month high of $255.45.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 17.11%.The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.070-3.490 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $215.00 price target on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $220.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.11.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 50.0% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 121.7% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
