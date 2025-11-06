Jennifer Wuamett Sells 8,372 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 8,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total value of $1,733,087.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,416.75. The trade was a 30.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.9%

NXPI traded down $3.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $206.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,001,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,812. The stock has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.29. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a twelve month low of $148.09 and a twelve month high of $255.45.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 17.11%.The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.070-3.490 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $215.00 price target on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $220.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 50.0% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 121.7% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

