Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target Cut to $91.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s previous close.

LPX has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

NYSE LPX traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.90. 753,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,663. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.84. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $122.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.80.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,528. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 33,243.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,588,787 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $222,610,000 after buying an additional 2,581,023 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 72.3% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,887,438 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $248,291,000 after buying an additional 1,211,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,299,000. 59 North Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 32.1% during the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 2,618,643 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $240,863,000 after purchasing an additional 635,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 173.5% during the first quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 911,621 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $83,851,000 after acquiring an additional 578,248 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

