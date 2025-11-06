Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.350-6.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.0 billion-$19.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.0 billion. Emerson Electric also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.400-1.400 EPS.

NYSE EMR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.63. 1,619,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $150.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

Emerson Electric declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.61.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

