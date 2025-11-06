WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Given New C$335.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$330.00 to C$335.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 30.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WSP. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$270.00 to C$305.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$289.00 to C$293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$305.00 to C$335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$317.00 to C$350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on WSP Global from C$301.00 to C$313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$317.50.

TSE:WSP traded down C$12.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$256.40. 252,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,742. The firm has a market cap of C$33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.51. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$217.42 and a twelve month high of C$291.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$278.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$275.43.

In other WSP Global news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 25,000 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$280.25, for a total value of C$7,006,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,595,972.25. This trade represents a 39.80% decrease in their position. Also, insider Alain Michaud sold 6,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$280.43, for a total transaction of C$1,701,649.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,820,831.99. This trade represents a 48.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,781 shares of company stock worth $22,092,534. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

WSP Global Inc provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property and Buildings, Environment, Power and Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors. It also offers strategic advisory services. The firm operates through four reportable segments namely, Canada, Americas ( US and Latin America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific, comprising Australia, New Zealand and Asia).

