TD Securities Raises Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$88.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 37.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.50 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$87.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$83.88.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

TSE:BEI.UN traded down C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$63.79. The stock had a trading volume of 28,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,600. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$68.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$68.76. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$59.10 and a 52 week high of C$75.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35.

(Get Free Report)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust, or Boardwalk REIT, is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of residential multifamily communities throughout Canada. Although the company’s cumulative residential property portfolio includes holdings in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec, the majority of its total units are located in Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.