Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $261.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.97 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 22.15%.Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.020-9.13 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to 3.130-3.240 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Down 6.2%

LOPE traded down $11.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.14. 913,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,659. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.74. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $152.76 and a 12-month high of $223.04.

Institutional Trading of Grand Canyon Education

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 24.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOPE. Zacks Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

See Also

