Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.100-8.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.2 billion-$8.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.2 billion.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.21. 2,489,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,747. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $85.33 and a 1 year high of $114.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners set a $130.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.42.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $156,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,656.95. This represents a 18.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.6% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 129.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

