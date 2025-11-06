MNTN (NYSE:MNTN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

MNTN (NYSE:MNTN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $70.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.11 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. MNTN updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.
MNTN Price Performance
Shares of MNTN stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,166,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,627. MNTN has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MNTN
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNTN. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MNTN during the second quarter valued at $3,442,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MNTN during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,187,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MNTN during the second quarter worth about $2,183,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MNTN in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,111,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in MNTN during the second quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Report on MNTN
MNTN Company Profile
MNTN is on a mission to transform Connected TV (“CTV”) into a next-generation performance marketing channel. Our revolutionary Performance TV (“PTV”) software platform allows marketers to combine the powerful storytelling format of TV advertising with the targeting, measurement and attribution capabilities of paid search and social advertising.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MNTN
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Tempus AI: Volatility Equates to Opportunity in AI Leader
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Follow the Money: 3 Stocks With High Institutional Ownership
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Can Gold Mining Stocks Shine as the Metals Rally Falters?
Receive News & Ratings for MNTN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MNTN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.