MNTN (NYSE:MNTN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

MNTN (NYSE:MNTN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $70.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.11 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. MNTN updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

MNTN Price Performance

Shares of MNTN stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,166,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,627. MNTN has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MNTN

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNTN. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MNTN during the second quarter valued at $3,442,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MNTN during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,187,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MNTN during the second quarter worth about $2,183,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MNTN in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,111,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in MNTN during the second quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $22.50 price objective on shares of MNTN in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MNTN in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised MNTN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of MNTN from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of MNTN from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.15.

MNTN Company Profile

MNTN is on a mission to transform Connected TV (“CTV”) into a next-generation performance marketing channel. Our revolutionary Performance TV (“PTV”) software platform allows marketers to combine the powerful storytelling format of TV advertising with the targeting, measurement and attribution capabilities of paid search and social advertising.

