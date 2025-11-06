Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the previous session’s volume of 2,173 shares.The stock last traded at $3,759.2580 and had previously closed at $3,682.00.
Seaboard Stock Up 2.1%
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,631.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,178.36. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
Seaboard Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.93%.
About Seaboard
Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.
