Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the previous session’s volume of 2,173 shares.The stock last traded at $3,759.2580 and had previously closed at $3,682.00.

Seaboard Stock Up 2.1%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,631.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,178.36. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Seaboard

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Seaboard during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seaboard during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Seaboard by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Seaboard by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Seaboard by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.