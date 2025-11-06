Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Flotek Industries had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $56.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.90 million. Flotek Industries updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
FTK traded down $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $15.32. The stock had a trading volume of 399,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,765. Flotek Industries has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $18.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37. The company has a market cap of $457.45 million, a P/E ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.17.
In other Flotek Industries news, CFO James Bond Clement sold 45,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $582,625.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 95,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,892.86. This trade represents a 32.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Gillis Ezell sold 87,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $1,068,912.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 156,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,042.30. This represents a 35.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.
FTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Flotek Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Flotek Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flotek Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.
Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).
