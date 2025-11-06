Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Flotek Industries had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $56.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.90 million. Flotek Industries updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Flotek Industries Stock Performance

FTK traded down $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $15.32. The stock had a trading volume of 399,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,765. Flotek Industries has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $18.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37. The company has a market cap of $457.45 million, a P/E ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Transactions at Flotek Industries

In other Flotek Industries news, CFO James Bond Clement sold 45,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $582,625.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 95,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,892.86. This trade represents a 32.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Gillis Ezell sold 87,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $1,068,912.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 156,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,042.30. This represents a 35.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flotek Industries

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 1,542.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 20,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Flotek Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Flotek Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flotek Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

