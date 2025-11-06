Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Symrise AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 392,464 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 186% from the previous session’s volume of 136,986 shares.The stock last traded at $20.6650 and had previously closed at $20.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SYIEY. Baader Bank raised Symrise to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised Symrise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Symrise presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Symrise alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SYIEY

Symrise Stock Down 0.3%

Symrise Company Profile

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

(Get Free Report)

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health; and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and product solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for fish feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.