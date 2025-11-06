SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $6.7350, with a volume of 425642 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunCoke Energy has an average rating of “Hold”.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $565.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.23.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $487.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.30 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 3.99%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Institutional Trading of SunCoke Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 544.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 80.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,629 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 190.0% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,132 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 41.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 176.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Further Reading

