Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 879,856 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the previous session’s volume of 306,754 shares.The stock last traded at $63.8360 and had previously closed at $64.58.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Ferrovial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrovial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.42.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.4769 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 27th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrovial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $498,625,000. Amundi raised its position in Ferrovial by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 17,636,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376,610 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd bought a new position in Ferrovial in the 1st quarter valued at $152,224,000. Bank of Italy bought a new position in Ferrovial in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,229,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Ferrovial in the 1st quarter valued at $65,565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

