Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) vs. W2 Energy (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) and W2 Energy (OTCMKTS:AEPT – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Fluence Energy has a beta of 2.88, suggesting that its share price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W2 Energy has a beta of -0.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Fluence Energy and W2 Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluence Energy 6 16 4 0 1.92 W2 Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Fluence Energy presently has a consensus price target of $9.12, suggesting a potential downside of 54.57%. Given Fluence Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fluence Energy is more favorable than W2 Energy.

This table compares Fluence Energy and W2 Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluence Energy -0.76% -3.42% -0.87% W2 Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fluence Energy and W2 Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluence Energy $2.70 billion 1.36 $22.72 million ($0.21) -95.59 W2 Energy $23.81 million 0.01 N/A N/A N/A

Fluence Energy has higher revenue and earnings than W2 Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.2% of Fluence Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of W2 Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Fluence Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fluence Energy beats W2 Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence. Its energy storage products include Gridstack Pro, a large-scale front-of-the-meter application; Gridstack, a front-of-the-meter application; Sunstack, a DC-coupled energy storage product for DC-coupled solar + storage projects; Edgestack, for smaller-scale commercial and industrial use cases; and Ultrastack, for critical system requirements of distribution and transmission networks. The company also provides engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance services; and digital applications. It serves independent power producers, developer, utilities, and other generators. Fluence Energy, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Fluence Energy, Inc. is a joint venture of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and The AES Corporation.

About W2 Energy

American Environmental Partners, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. It engages in the designing, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. The company also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space. It also provides geotechnical services; educational marketing platforms of podcasts and videography; and construction, drilling, flowback, completions, and well-site services. The company was formerly known as American Energy Partners, Inc. and changed its name to American Environmental Partners, Inc. in October 2023. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

