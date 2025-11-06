CHS Inc (CHSCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on December 31st

CHS Inc (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.
CHS Price Performance
NASDAQ CHSCP traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $28.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.31. CHS has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $30.57.
About CHS
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CHS
- What is a Dividend King?
- Upwork’s Stock Soars on Q3 Blowout and a New AI Blueprint
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- The Metals Market Is Heating Up—4 Stocks Poised to Shine
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Tempus AI: Volatility Equates to Opportunity in AI Leader
Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.