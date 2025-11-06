CHS Inc (CHSCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on December 31st

CHS Inc (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.

NASDAQ CHSCP traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $28.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.31. CHS has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $30.57.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

