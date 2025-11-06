Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.81 and last traded at $11.9620, with a volume of 2918333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

COLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.08.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.390-1.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.9%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -484.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLD. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 49,833.3% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 90.4% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 100.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 252.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

