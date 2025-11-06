Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.14), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $46.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.40 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 189.56%.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CMTG stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.46. The stock had a trading volume of 283,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 30.23 and a quick ratio of 30.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12. Claros Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $7.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 53.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMTG. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Claros Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.33.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

