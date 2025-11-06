Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Given New $83.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $82.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.02% from the stock’s previous close.

FIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.88.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 357.68 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $89.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.07.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.740-5.780 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $60,149.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 13,588 shares in the company, valued at $919,364.08. This represents a 7.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 92.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 179.9% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 115.1% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 613.1% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.