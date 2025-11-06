Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.50-0.510 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.8 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Astera Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Astera Labs from $160.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Astera Labs from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.59.

Shares of ALAB traded down $15.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $166.90. 4,234,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,250,464. Astera Labs has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $262.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.85 and its 200-day moving average is $139.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 27.50%.The firm had revenue of $230.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.50-0.510 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Astera Labs will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $1,921,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 151,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,126,267.68. This represents a 6.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.42, for a total value of $4,014,450.00. Following the sale, the director owned 97,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,369,365.42. This represents a 18.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 534,480 shares of company stock worth $97,000,380. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALAB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Astera Labs by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 95,409 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Astera Labs by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Astera Labs by 917.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Astera Labs by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after acquiring an additional 56,952 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Astera Labs by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

