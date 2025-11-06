Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.91 and last traded at $66.5450, with a volume of 182585 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.75.

BKH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $430.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.96 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 12.68%.Black Hills’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Black Hills has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 68.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKH. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Black Hills by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Black Hills by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Black Hills by 16.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Black Hills by 9.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Black Hills by 0.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 54,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

