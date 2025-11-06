Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Cut to $5.50 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BMBL. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $7.50) on shares of Bumble in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bumble in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Bumble to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bumble from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Bumble Stock Down 23.6%

Shares of BMBL traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,546,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.71 million, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.93. Bumble has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $9.22.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $246.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.19 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 82.41% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.11) earnings per share. Bumble has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bumble will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Buzz Holdings L.P. Bcp sold 16,689,884 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $104,478,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 16,689,884 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $104,478,673.84. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 68,127,359 shares of company stock worth $426,476,076 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bumble

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bumble by 1,760.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bumble during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bumble during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

