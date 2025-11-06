Mizuho Issues Positive Forecast for AES (NYSE:AES) Stock Price

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AES. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AES from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of AES from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AES from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get AES alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AES

AES Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:AES traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,058,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,231,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. AES has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $15.51.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. AES had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 8.42%.AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AES will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in AES during the third quarter worth about $4,585,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in AES by 8.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 305,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in AES by 152.2% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 155,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 93,763 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AES by 50.8% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AES by 406.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AES

(Get Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.