HORAN Wealth LLC Invests $5.30 Million in Walmart Inc. $WMT

HORAN Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 54,229 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,303,000. Walmart comprises approximately 1.6% of HORAN Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 319.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 267.8% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 98.2% during the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Walmart by 432.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $101.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.34. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.81 and a 52 week high of $109.57. The company has a market cap of $809.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $116.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $1,293,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 919,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,586,075.95. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $2,003,925.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,373,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,396,778.96. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,038 shares of company stock valued at $15,531,616. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

