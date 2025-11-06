HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Mizuho

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DINO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of HF Sinclair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.73.

NYSE DINO traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.08. The company had a trading volume of 549,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,451. HF Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.30 and its 200 day moving average is $44.29.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.50. HF Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.32%.The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 546.2% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 21.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.3% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 104,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.1% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

