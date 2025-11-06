Fastly Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 18,211 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 288% compared to the average volume of 4,697 call options.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Scott R. Lovett sold 178,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $1,481,548.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,165,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,647,731.80. This represents a 13.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Artur Bergman sold 58,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $430,802.58. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 3,521,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,092,655.16. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 597,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,823,359. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Fastly by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 108,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 14,114 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly in the third quarter worth about $61,864,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 11.5% in the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 58,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Fastly by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Trading Up 32.6%

NYSE FSLY traded up $2.63 on Thursday, hitting $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,189,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,040. Fastly has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average is $7.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Fastly had a negative net margin of 25.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $158.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Fastly has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.040-0.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.030-0.070 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fastly will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSLY. Craig Hallum raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

