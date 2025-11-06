SouthState Corp Acquires 1,455 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

SouthState Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of SouthState Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3%

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $680.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $667.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $628.70. The company has a market cap of $714.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $693.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

