Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.380-2.420 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Teradata also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.530-0.570 EPS.

TDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised Teradata from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Teradata from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Teradata from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Shares of TDC stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.76. 1,519,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.72. Teradata has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $33.20.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. Teradata had a return on equity of 91.69% and a net margin of 7.15%.The business had revenue of $416.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Teradata has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.380-2.420 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teradata by 8,665.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Teradata by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teradata by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Teradata by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

