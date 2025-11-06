HORAN Wealth LLC Makes New $624,000 Investment in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

HORAN Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,669,349,000 after purchasing an additional 50,002,551 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $4,613,912,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,432,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975,395 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 106.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,481,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,508,000 after acquiring an additional 765,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,821,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,443,000 after acquiring an additional 682,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, Director J Erik Fyrwald acquired 1,565 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at $47,903,686.74. This represents a 2.14% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Ricks acquired 1,632 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. This trade represents a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $927.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $792.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $773.89. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $955.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.82 billion, a PE ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. Daiwa America downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $830.00 price objective (down previously from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $940.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.