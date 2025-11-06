Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06), FiscalAI reports. Bumble had a negative net margin of 82.41% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $246.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Bumble updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

Bumble Trading Down 24.2%

BMBL traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.11. 2,789,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,218,498. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06. Bumble has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bumble from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research raised Bumble to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Bumble in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $7.50) on shares of Bumble in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bumble in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bumble presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.13.

Insider Activity at Bumble

In related news, major shareholder Buzz Holdings L.P. Bcp sold 16,689,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $104,478,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 16,689,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $104,478,673.84. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 68,127,359 shares of company stock worth $426,476,076 over the last quarter. 15.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bumble

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 409.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 325,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 261,281 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 709.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 713,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 625,631 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter worth $392,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

