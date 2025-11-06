OneAscent Family Office LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

OneAscent Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. OneAscent Family Office LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in International Business Machines by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.7% in the first quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 235,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1,547.8% in the first quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 16,592 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 62,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Finally, Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $4,608,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM opened at $306.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.03. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $204.07 and a 12-month high of $319.35.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 80.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.