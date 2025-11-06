Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.73 and last traded at $18.7540, with a volume of 315255 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.33.

Separately, Bank of America dropped their target price on Dream Finders Homes from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.85.

In other Dream Finders Homes news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 11,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $333,823.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,635,499.92. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,003 shares of company stock worth $2,403,305. 68.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $470,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 89,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

