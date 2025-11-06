Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 62.95% from the company’s previous close.

CWAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings raised Clearwater Analytics from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of NYSE:CWAN traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.57. 2,347,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,604,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Clearwater Analytics has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $35.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.81.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 73.74%.The firm had revenue of $205.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Clearwater Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Analytics declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CTO Souvik Das sold 5,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $94,181.36. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 136,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,646.88. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 16,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $293,346.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 913,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,152,448. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 143,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,283 in the last ninety days. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWAN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the second quarter worth about $106,504,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth $99,105,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,246,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,715 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,648,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,894,000. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

