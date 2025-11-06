Head-To-Head Review: FFBW (FFBW) versus Its Competitors

Risk and Volatility

FFBW has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFBW’s competitors have a beta of -0.16, indicating that their average share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FFBW and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get FFBW alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FFBW $11.90 million $1.51 million 24.91 FFBW Competitors $300.55 million $76.74 million 6.92

FFBW’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than FFBW. FFBW is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

44.9% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of FFBW shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares FFBW and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFBW N/A N/A N/A FFBW Competitors 11.48% 6.09% 0.61%

Summary

FFBW competitors beat FFBW on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About FFBW

(Get Free Report)

FFBW, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides various loans, which include one- to four family owner-occupied and investor-owned residential real estate, multifamily residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and commercial development loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit. FFBW, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is based in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for FFBW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFBW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.