Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $132.56 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,072,127 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 21,197 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 0.6% of Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Walt Disney worth $132,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 575.9% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 108,174 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,415,000 after buying an additional 92,170 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 9,312 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 20,819 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $8,267,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 19.2% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS opened at $111.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $200.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.45.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.90.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

