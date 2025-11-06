Stone House Investment Management LLC Sells 52,256 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Stone House Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,256 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.4% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 197,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,503,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 78,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $680.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $714.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $667.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $628.70. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $693.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.