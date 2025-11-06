Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Updates Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.540-2.620 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Marriott International also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.980-10.060 EPS.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.5%

MAR traded down $1.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $281.57. 344,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,760. The stock has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.92 and a 200 day moving average of $264.45. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $205.40 and a 52 week high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 89.86% and a net margin of 10.07%. Marriott International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.980-10.060 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Marriott International from $302.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Marriott International from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Marriott International from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 42.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 14.7% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at $378,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

