Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,952 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,348 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $34,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 143 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 339.1% during the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $327.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $296.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $317.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.12.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

