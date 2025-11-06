Freightcar America (RAIL) vs. Its Peers Critical Review

Freightcar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) is one of 14 public companies in the “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Freightcar America to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Freightcar America pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Freightcar America pays out -51.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 20.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Freightcar America is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Freightcar America and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freightcar America 1 0 1 1 2.67 Freightcar America Competitors 131 576 1003 66 2.57

Volatility & Risk

Freightcar America currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.90%. As a group, “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies have a potential upside of 13.26%. Given Freightcar America’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Freightcar America has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Freightcar America has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freightcar America’s competitors have a beta of 1.22, meaning that their average share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.0% of Freightcar America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of shares of all “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of Freightcar America shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of shares of all “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Freightcar America and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freightcar America -2.21% -14.89% 6.92% Freightcar America Competitors 10.91% 4.90% 2.78%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Freightcar America and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Freightcar America $465.86 million -$75.82 million -12.26 Freightcar America Competitors $3.78 billion $360.72 million 4.76

Freightcar America’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Freightcar America. Freightcar America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Freightcar America competitors beat Freightcar America on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Freightcar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars. It also sells used railcars; rebuilds, converts, and leases railcars; and sells forged, cast, and fabricated parts for various railcars. The company's customers primarily include shippers, railroads, and financial institutions. FreightCar America, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

