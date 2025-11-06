Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for DuPont de Nemours (DD)

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/5/2025 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $93.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2025 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $104.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2025 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $89.00 to $87.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/17/2025 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $94.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2025 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $99.00 to $104.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – DuPont de Nemours was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/8/2025 – DuPont de Nemours had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – DuPont de Nemours had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/22/2025 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $92.00 to $93.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/19/2025 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $85.00 to $93.00.

9/19/2025 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $107.00 to $104.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/19/2025 – DuPont de Nemours had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $3,334,361.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 38,585 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,604.45. The trade was a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 74,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,861 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

