PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Lowered to $219.00 at BMO Capital Markets

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $231.00 to $219.00 in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 26.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PTC. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $120.00 price target on PTC and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings cut PTC from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PTC from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on PTC from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.85.

Shares of PTC stock traded down $16.16 on Thursday, hitting $173.82. The company had a trading volume of 507,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,364. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. PTC has a twelve month low of $133.38 and a twelve month high of $219.69.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $893.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.05 million. PTC had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 20.74%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. PTC has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.820 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.490-8.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in PTC in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 35.8% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 5.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of PTC by 24.0% during the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

