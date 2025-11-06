Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.48, reports. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 6.34%.The firm had revenue of $508.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Green Plains Stock Down 13.1%

Shares of Green Plains stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.80. 790,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,474. The stock has a market cap of $642.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.54. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In related news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 30,954 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $294,372.54. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 60,558 shares in the company, valued at $575,906.58. This trade represents a 33.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Green Plains in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Green Plains by 31.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Green Plains by 6.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Green Plains by 173.5% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 31,144 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter valued at about $297,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GPRE shares. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

