Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $2.81 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Golden State Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 49,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 27,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 240,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,250,000 after purchasing an additional 39,373 shares during the period. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $118.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.14.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

