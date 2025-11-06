Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:PECO)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1083 per share on Tuesday, February 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a payout ratio of 183.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.5%.

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $34.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.53. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $40.12.

Institutional Trading of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.44). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 11.51%.The business had revenue of $182.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 36,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

