AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Announces Earnings Results

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.81 million. AC Immune had a negative net margin of 174.94% and a negative return on equity of 49.35%.

AC Immune Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACIU traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.24. 35,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,842. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $2.27. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $324.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACIU. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Institutional Trading of AC Immune

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AC Immune stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

