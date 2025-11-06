Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $41,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. HORAN Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $410,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 21.0% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 89,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,462,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the second quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% during the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 283,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $158,670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Compass Point set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $669.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.59.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total transaction of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,459,294. This trade represents a 35.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $553.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $465.59 and a 1-year high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $573.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $568.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.44%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

